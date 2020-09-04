Machel gets slithery surprise visitor

A slithery friend dropped by soca star Machel Montano’s house, one he was not expecting to see.

The ‘Soca Kingdom’ star said a parrot snake almost fell on him as he was passing by in a social media post on Friday:

‘This brother just fall out of a tree as I was passing . Ah need an expert to identity this species plz... and ah need d mark one time. @tocobushdoc say is ah Horsewhip, @emperorvalleyzoo can u confirm ? Need to know ma neighbors well.... is not all butterflies around here.’

A few people claimed the snake was a horsewhipe snake, however wildlife rehabilitator Hukaymah Ali of the El Socorro Centre for Wildlife Conservation clarified that it was a parrot snake, which is not venomous.

‘It is a Parrot Snake (Leptophis coeruleodorsus). No need to worry they are harmless. They will however, pose like they are ready to bite, but it is just a tactic they use to scare away predators.’

Montano said he had a few close encounters of the slithery kind with them before:

‘Thank you. I saw this one the other day trying get in the house and as I tried to get him out he was opening his mouth and hissing at me like he wanted to fight or bite.

‘So I draw for my blade and he went for the roof and as I took my eye off him for a second he jumped off into the bush and disappeared in like 2 seconds! Drama.’

The parrot snake, also known as a lora snake (Leptophis ahaetulla) is a species of medium-sized slender snake of the family Colubridae. It is endemic to Central America and northern South America.

The parrot snake is diurnal, meaning that is it mostly active during the daytime and sleeps in vegetation at night.

In the forests where it lives, the snake's diet helps keep the amphibian populations in balance. They also eat other amphibians, reptiles, small birds, and even some insects.

When threatened, it will raise the anterior part of its body, recoil, open its mouth, and perform a dummy strike on the intended target.

Snakes play a critical role in maintaining biodiversity and help control the frog and rodent population.

Anyone who wishes to have wildlife removed from their property is urged to contact the Emperor Valley Zoo on 800-4ZOO (4966) or call WEPTT on 341-9983.