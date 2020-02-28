ODPM to distribute $9 million worth of relief items to state agencies

National Security Minister Stuart Young has presented disaster relief items to nine organisations at a handover ceremony at the Office of Disasters Preparedness and Management, National Emergency Operations Centre (NEOC) in Mausica.

Over $9,200,000 have been allocated for this initiative and the ODPM will oversee the distribution of the relief supplies in the coming weeks. The items include rescue rope, ladders, high-performance chemical suits, full-body harnesses, safety straps, fire blankets, aluminium stretchers, bow saws, pickaxes, hand-cranked portable generators, walkers, walking sticks, bedpans, crutches, biohazard waste bags, quad canes, hydraulic bottle jacks, kerosene lanterns, workmen safety gloves and fuel containers.

The organisations that benefitted include the Ministry of Rural Development and Local Government; Ministry of Agriculture, Land and Fisheries; Ministry of Health; Ministry of Social Development and Family Services; Trinidad and Tobago Defence Force; Trinidad and Tobago Police Service; Trinidad and Tobago Fire Service; the Tobago Emergency Management Agency and the Trinidad and Tobago Red Cross Society.

Speaking at the handover ceremony, Minister Young gave the reassurance that his Ministry will continue to promote an integrated and robust whole of government approach to disaster risk management. He also stated that collaboration among all state agencies is critical in disaster situations in order to ensure resilient communities. Meanwhile, the Minister noted the nine organisations have a pivotal role in emergency response planning, humanitarian assistance and disaster relief.

Bringing remarks on behalf of all recipients, Minister of Rural Development and Local Government Kazim Hosein expressed gratitude for the items that would help increase the capacity of response agencies to better assist communities in the event of a disaster.

Speaking at the event, Chief Executive Officer of the ODPM retired Major General Rodney Smart praised the initiative.

Also present were members of the Diplomatic Corps, Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of National Security Vel Lewis, Permanent Secretaries from partner Government Ministries and Heads of the Defence and Protective Services.