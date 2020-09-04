Search on for suspects after woman robbed of vehicle in Diego Martin

A search is on for two suspects after a brazen robbery in Diego Martin.

According to a statement issued by the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS), on Thursday evening around 5.40 pm, a woman was sitting in her blue Kia Sportage vehicle in Diamond Vale, Diego Martin, when she was confronted by two men.

The TTPS said the men demanded that she hand over her keys, and she refused. A struggle ensued and the men allegedly grabbed the woman by her hand, forcing her out of the vehicle.

The suspects then escaped in the vehicle and the woman raised an alarm and contacted the police.

The TTPS said a dragnet was immediately mounted by officers of the West End Police Station, Emergency Response Patrol (ERP) and the Western Division Criminal Investigations Department (CID).

It was coordinated by the Western Division Operation Centre.

The vehicle was subsequently found abandoned by WPC Garvey and PC Risbrooke at Stoer Drive, Petit Valley.

Anyone who has information on this incident or who may have witnessed the suspects are urgently asked to call the West End Police Station immediately at 637-4226 or 999, 555, or share the information via the TTPS App.

PC Burke is continuing enquiries.