Trinidad and Tobago in Grenada's high risk travel category

After another week of continuous assessment of the COVID-19 outbreak and the steady increase in active cases in Trinidad and Tobago, the Ministry of Health in Grenada has decided to place that country in its High Risk/Red Travel Category/Zone.

The decision was taken in light of the rapidly expanding COVID-19 outbreak in the twin-island republic, where the Ministry of Health there officially reported 1,204 active cases and 15 deaths.

In its August 26, 2020 report, T&T’s Health Ministry indicated that 27 positive cases were reported between August 18 and 25, and that figure is not representative of the positive cases within the previous 24-hours (August 25, 2020).

Grenada’s acting Chief Medical Officer, Dr Shawn Charles says the COVID-19 Health Committee arrived at the decision because Trinidad and Tobago has had around 77 cases per 100,000 population in the last 14 days.

Countries in the red risk category are those that have more than 60 cases per 100,000 population.

Health officials felt that in keeping with local protocols, this change had become necessary.

As such, based on Grenada’s recently updated entry protocols, returning nationals and visitors from Trinidad and Tobago are expected to present a negative PCR test result taken no more than seven days before travel to Grenada.

A PCR test will be done on arrival and travellers are required to be immediately quarantined for 14 days.

The first 10 days of their quarantine will be spent at a Government approved facility at the travellers’ expense.

Upon arrival, all passengers will be required to present a completed health declaration form, a waiver of liability agreement form, and a public health locator form.

The public is advised that this decision is being kept under constant review, and those who intend to travel to Trinidad and Tobago should consider doing so only if necessary/essential and should exercise caution while there.

The Ministry of Health advises that travel disruption is still possible and national control measures may be introduced with little notice, therefore all concerned are encouraged to continue to check the travel guide and advisories.

The Ministry of Health encourages the public to adhere to all COVID-19 safety guidelines and protocols and to continue to practice hand and respiratory hygiene/cough etiquette

and physical distancing.

In its 10 am update as of August 29, Trinidad and Tobago had 894 active cases and 19 deaths recorded to date.

The total number of confirmed cases for T&T now stands at 1577.