Trinidad and Tobago’s weather: Chance of a thunderstorm

Here’s the weather forecast courtesy the Trinidad and Tobago Meteorological Service.

Sunny periods will be interrupted by intermittent showers in varying localities. There is the 60-70% (medium to high) chanced of a heavy shower or thunderstorm during the late morning to early afternoon period.

Night will be clear and cool.

Temperatures

Trinidad: 32°C

Tobago: 31°C

Seas

Seas are moderate with waves measuring up to two metres in open waters and less than one metre in sheltered areas.

Tides

Trinidad

High: 3.15 am, 4.10 pm

Low: 9.45 am, 9.59 pm

Tobago

High: 3.06 am, 3.51 pm

Low: 9:39 am 9:34 pm