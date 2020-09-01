Tuesday 1 September, 2020
Trinidad and Tobago’s weather: Chance of a thunderstorm

Loop News

Here’s the weather forecast courtesy the Trinidad and Tobago Meteorological Service. 

Sunny periods will be interrupted by intermittent showers in varying localities. There is the 60-70% (medium to high) chanced of a heavy shower or thunderstorm during the late morning to early afternoon period. 

Night will be clear and cool. 

Temperatures 

Trinidad: 32°C 

Tobago: 31°C 

Seas 

Seas are moderate with waves measuring up to two metres in open waters and less than one metre in sheltered areas. 

Tides 

Trinidad 

High: 3.15 am, 4.10 pm 

Low: 9.45 am, 9.59 pm 

Tobago 

High: 3.06 am, 3.51 pm 

Low: 9:39 am 9:34 pm 

