Trinidad and Tobago's weather: Cloudy, chance of showers

Here’s a look at today’s weather, courtesy the Trinidad and Tobago Meteorological Service:
Trinidad, Tobago and the remainder of the Lesser Antilles
Partly cloudy/cloudy periods accompanied by occasional showers/periods of rain.
There is a medium chance of heavy showers/thunderstorms favouring Tobago and the Windward Islands. Generally settled evening and night despite a few lingering showers.
Gusty winds and street/flash flooding are possible in the event of a heavy shower/thunderstorm.
Temperature:
Trinidad: 32’C
Tobago: 31’C
Seas
Seas are moderate with waves from 1.5 to two metres in open waters and less than one metre in sheltered areas.
Sunrise & Sunset
Sunrise: 5.55 am
Sunset: 6.15 pm
Tides
Trinidad
High tide: 2.30 am, 3.40 pm
Low tide: 9.08 am, 9.19 pm
Tobago
High tide: 2.25 am, 3.24 pm
Low tide: 9.05 am, 9.00 pm