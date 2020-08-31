Trinidad and Tobago's weather: Cloudy, chance of showers

Here’s a look at today’s weather, courtesy the Trinidad and Tobago Meteorological Service:

Trinidad, Tobago and the remainder of the Lesser Antilles

Partly cloudy/cloudy periods accompanied by occasional showers/periods of rain.

There is a medium chance of heavy showers/thunderstorms favouring Tobago and the Windward Islands. Generally settled evening and night despite a few lingering showers.

Gusty winds and street/flash flooding are possible in the event of a heavy shower/thunderstorm.

Temperature:

Trinidad: 32’C

Tobago: 31’C

Seas

Seas are moderate with waves from 1.5 to two metres in open waters and less than one metre in sheltered areas.

Sunrise & Sunset

Sunrise: 5.55 am

Sunset: 6.15 pm

Tides

Trinidad

High tide: 2.30 am, 3.40 pm

Low tide: 9.08 am, 9.19 pm

Tobago

High tide: 2.25 am, 3.24 pm

Low tide: 9.05 am, 9.00 pm