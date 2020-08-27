Trinidad and Tobago's weather: Hot and dusty

Watch out for high temperatures of 34 degrees Celsius and the presence of Saharan dust in the atmosphere in today's weather forecast, courtesy the Trinidad and Tobago Meteorological Service.

Here's a look at today's weather:

Trinidad, Tobago and the remainder of the Lesser Antilles

Predominantly hot, sunny and hazy conditions over most areas despite one or brief showers in a few areas.

There is the 30% (low) chance of a heavy shower or thunderstorm during the afternoon along the western coastline of Trinidad. Tonight will be warm and hazy with one or two early evening showers.

Caution. Street flooding and gusty winds are possible in heavy showers and thunderstorms.

A moderate amount of Saharan dust is in the atmosphere. Persons are advised to take appropriate precautions.

Temperature

Trinidad. 34’C

Tobago. 33’C

Seas

Seas are moderate with waves between 1.5 to two metres in open waters and below one metre in sheltered areas.

Caution: North and east coast, near-shore areas may become choppy at times due to a long period swell. Marine interests are advised to exercise caution.



Sunrise & Sunset

Sunrise: 5.56 AM

Sunset: 6.17 PM

Tides

Trinidad

High tide: 11.57 am, 11.30 pm

Low tide: 5.10 am, 5.11 pm

Tobago

High tide: 12.06 pm, 11.33 pm

Low tide: 5.24 am, 5.27 pm