Trinidad and Tobago's weather: Medium chance of few afternoon showers

Here's a look at the weather courtesy the Trinidad and Tobago Meteorological Service (Met Office).

For the period today until midnight, predominantly sunny and breezy conditions with the medium chance of a few afternoon showers favouring hilly areas. Fair night despite a few brief showers.

Seas

Seas are moderate with waves 1.5 metres to two metres in open waters and less than one metre in sheltered areas.

Temperature

Trinidad: 33C

Tobago: 31C

Tides

Trinidad

High: 4.30 am, 5.21 pm

Low: 11.09 am, 10.59 pm

Tobago

High: 4.03 am, 4.48 pm

Low: 10.32 am, 10.30 pm