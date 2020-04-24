Trinidad and Tobago's weather: Medium chance of few afternoon showers

Here's a look at the weather courtesy the Trinidad and Tobago Meteorological Service (Met Office).
For the period today until midnight, predominantly sunny and breezy conditions with the medium chance of a few afternoon showers favouring hilly areas. Fair night despite a few brief showers.
Seas
Seas are moderate with waves 1.5 metres to two metres in open waters and less than one metre in sheltered areas.
Temperature
Trinidad: 33C
Tobago: 31C
Tides
Trinidad
High: 4.30 am, 5.21 pm
Low: 11.09 am, 10.59 pm
Tobago
High: 4.03 am, 4.48 pm
Low: 10.32 am, 10.30 pm