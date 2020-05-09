Trinidad and Tobago’s weather: Moderate Saharan dust concentration

Here’s the weather forecast courtesy the Trinidad and Tobago Meteorological Service.
Today will be predominantly sunny, hazy and breezy despite a few cloudy patches with the isolated shower especially near hilly areas.
There is a moderate concentration of Saharan dust in the atmosphere. Sensitive persons are advised to take the necessary precautions.
Temperatures
Trinidad: 33°C
Tobago: 32°C
Seas
Seas are moderate with waves measuring up to two metres in open waters and less than one metre in sheltered areas.
Tides
Trinidad
High: 5.00 am, 6.07 pm
Low: 11.34 am, 11.37 pm
Tobago
High: 4.37 am, 5.46 pm
Low: 11.20 am, 11.22 pm