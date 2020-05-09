Trinidad and Tobago’s weather: Moderate Saharan dust concentration

Here’s the weather forecast courtesy the Trinidad and Tobago Meteorological Service.

Today will be predominantly sunny, hazy and breezy despite a few cloudy patches with the isolated shower especially near hilly areas.

There is a moderate concentration of Saharan dust in the atmosphere. Sensitive persons are advised to take the necessary precautions.

Temperatures

Trinidad: 33°C

Tobago: 32°C

Seas

Seas are moderate with waves measuring up to two metres in open waters and less than one metre in sheltered areas.

Tides

Trinidad

High: 5.00 am, 6.07 pm

Low: 11.34 am, 11.37 pm

Tobago

High: 4.37 am, 5.46 pm

Low: 11.20 am, 11.22 pm