T&T could enter CARICOM bubble by Oct 11, measures relaxed by Oct 3

Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley has announced that some of the COVID-19 measures can be relaxed as soon as October 3, if Trinidad and Tobago’s citizens continue to comply with the measures currently in place.

He did not specify which measures would be relaxed.

Speaking at the Ministry of Health’s virtual media conference, Dr Rowley said that the country is currently on track to meet those goals but only if mask-wearing and other sanitation measures are maintained.

Going a step further to the completion of T&T’s second 28-day cycle on October 11, the Prime Minister revealed that if the country can maintain a daily case intake of 20, we may be able to participate in the CARICOM travel bubble.

So far, St Vincent and the Grenadines, Dominica, Antigua and Barbuda, Grenada, Montserrat, St Kitts & Nevis, St Lucia and Barbados have qualified to be part of the arrangement, but not all those countries have been operating.

Dr Rowley noted that mandatory mask wearing and other current regulations have contributed to the country's progress and encouraged the citizenry to exercise compliance.

For now, no new measures will be implemented nor will any be relaxed.