The T&T I See: Appreciating our architecture

Over the next few weeks, as Trinidad and Tobago celebrates Independence and Republic Days, we are celebrating life and the beauty of this country through photos submitted by our readers.

In this photo submitted by Sunita Ramsackal, the striking architecture of the Old Fire Station and the National Library in Port-of-Spain are captured.

Ramsackal said: "The architecture of Port-of-Spain, Trinidad, is unlike any other in the world. Our rich history of Colonial rule is evident by the abundance of historic influenced architecture, each with its own fascinating tales which allude to our country’s exposure to a wide range of cultures. A peaceful lunchtime stroll made me appreciate the beauty and diversity of my country, Trinidad and Tobago."

Do you have a photo depicting the beauty of T&T? Please email to Laura@trend.media.