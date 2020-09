Over the next few weeks, as Trinidad and Tobago celebrates Independence and Republic Days, we are celebrating life and the beauty of this country through photos submitted by our readers.

Photographer Ken Sambury sent us today's image that shows an overhead shot of the Nylon Pool, just south of Tobago's Buccoo Reef.

The image shows a glass bottomed boat transporting people from the Buccoo Reef and others enjoying the calm, clear waters of the Nylon Pool.