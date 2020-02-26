Watch: Mas Pieta is a 'visual symphony' on the Savannah stage

It was a ‘visual symphony’ on stage as revellers brought revered mas man Peter Minshall’s vision to life for Kinetic Mas’ presentation – Mas Pieta.

Shrouded in black bodysuits adorned with multi-coloured wings representing the different ‘Acts’ of the presentation, masqueraders jumped, chipped and twirled their way across the Savannah stage on Tuesday.

They did so under the watchful eyes of towering moko jumbies also adorned in ornate costumes.

Also joining the band in their journey across the stage was Machel Montano, who could be seen singing along to the song that would eventually go on to win the Road March title – Stage Gone Bad.